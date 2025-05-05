Male Youth Arrested, and Subsequently Released, Following Alleged Stabbing of Teenager at Playground in Enniscorthy

A male youth has been arrested (and subsequently released pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme) following an alleged stabbing incident that took place over the Bank Holiday weekend in County Wexford.

The altercation, which involved several teenagers, occurred at a children’s playground, near Enniscorthy’s Promenade, next to the popular Riverside Park Hotel, on Saturday, May 3rd.

The town was bustling with visitors attending the 10th annual Rocking Food and Fruit Festival when the incident unfolded.

Footage of the alleged attack has been widely shared across social media platforms. The video appears to show a young male being stabbed multiple times with a sharp object.

Gardaí confirmed they are actively investigating the matter to South East Radio this morning (Monday). It was also confirmed that the injured teenager received medical treatment for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses and are asking anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the Gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that took place on the Promenade in Enniscorthy, Wexford, on the afternoon of Saturday, 3rd May 2025. A male youth sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the course of the incident and was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. One male youth was later arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme. Investigations remain ongoing.”

