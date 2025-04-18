Man (20s) Arrested After Woman (50s) Seriously Injured in Rosslare Attack

A woman in her 50s has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an alleged stabbing incident in Rosslare Harbour on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to Brendan’s Estate shortly after 7 a.m., where Gardaí and National Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Wexford General Hospital.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the location and has since been taken to Wexford Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

