Man (20s) Arrested After Woman (50s) Seriously Injured in Rosslare Attack

A woman in her 50s has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an alleged stabbing incident in Rosslare Harbour on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to Brendan’s Estate shortly after 7 a.m., where Gardaí and National Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene.
The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Wexford General Hospital.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the location and has since been taken to Wexford Garda Station for questioning.
Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.