Man (20s) Charged After Alleged Stabbing incident in Rosslare on Friday

A male in his 20’s who was arrested following an alleged stabbing incident in a Rosslare housing estate on Friday morning, has been charged.

The man has also been summoned to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court at 6 O’Clock this evening.

An Garda Síochána confirmed the development for South East Radio News this morning.

A woman in her 50’s was seriously injured in the assault, which took place in St. Brendan’s Estate near Rosslare Harbour.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene yesterday morning at about 7am, which saw the woman being taken to hospital with what were described as “serious” injuries.

Related