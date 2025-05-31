Man (20s) Due in Court in Wexford Over Alleged People Smuggling After Discovery at Rosslare Europort

A man in his 20’s is due before a special sitting of Wexford District Court in the coming hours, charged in connection with an alleged people smuggling investigation in Wexford.

Gardaí along with Customs and Revenue found two men hiding in a truck during an immigration check at Rosslare Europort shortly after 8am on Friday morning.

The men have been assessed by medical personnel today, while Gardaí in Wexford are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining any further information about the discovery.

Related