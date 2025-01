A man in his 20s remains in Garda custody this afternoon in connection with a large drugs seizure at Rosslare Europort.

268 thousand euro worth of suspected herbal cannabis was discovered when a freight unit came off a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

The arrested man is being questioned at a Garda Station in Wexford in connection with the 13 point 4 kilo seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

