Man airlifted to hospital following explosion in Wexford

A man has been airlifted to hospital with significant injuries following a suspected gas explosion at a house in Wexford this evening.

Thats according to The Wexford People who stated that an explosion was heard in Camolin shortly after 3pm today.

Several units of the National Ambulance Service and Wexford Fire Service reportedly attended the scene.

According to the report two people were at the property at the time of the explosion and a man has been airlifted to Dublin for further care – with his injuries’ said to be ‘serious’.