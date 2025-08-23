Man Arrested After €3m Cannabis Seizure at Rosslare Europort

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of drugs worth more than €3 million at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

Revenue Officers seized approximately 150.6 kilograms of suspected herbal cannabis, valued at around €3,012,000, during a search of a truck that had arrived on a ferry today, Saturday 23rd August.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Wexford.

Investigations are continuing.

