Gardaí in Wexford responded to a public order incident at O’Hanrahan Train Station yesterday (Monday) evening, following reports that a man may have been carrying a hammer.

Officers quickly located a suspect on board a train and removed him from the carriage.

A weapon was recovered nearby, and the man was arrested.

He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

No injuries or assaults were reported, and investigations are continuing.

