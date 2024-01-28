Man arrested and three taken to hospital following collision in Wexford

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 in Drinagh, County Wexford on Saturday evening, 27th January 2023 shortly before 8pm.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Three adults were taken to Wexford General Hospital with a range of injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Wexford.

A second man, who was travelling in the same vehicle, is assisting Gardaí with their enquiries.

The scene of the collision on the N25 in Drinagh is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

The road is set to remain closed until further notice.

Elsewhere the R733 is closed between the mountain bar and the crossroads at Redshire Road following another traffic incident.

Diversions are in place.

Further updates to follow. Tune in to South East Radio for the latest.

Related