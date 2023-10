A man in his 30s has been arrested following a drugs seizure at Rosslare Eurport on Friday.

Revenue Officers seized 5.5kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €385,000, when they searched a Polish-registered freight unit, having arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

The man is currently detained at a Garda Station in County Wexford, as gardaí say investigations are currently ongoing.

