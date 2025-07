A man in his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí and Revenue officers seized €1.6 million worth of herbal cannabis in County Wexford.

The joint operation took place yesterday (Friday) in Ballycarney, where a van was intercepted and searched.

Inside, officers discovered approximately 80 kilos of the drug, which will now be sent for forensic analysis.

The man is being detained under drug trafficking legislation and could be held for up to seven days.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

