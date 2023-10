Gardaí responded to reports of a public order incident in Enniscorthy this morning at around 9.30am.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in relation to the incident, has since been charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

It has been reported that following a house search in St. Aidans Villas, a quantity of explosives, drugs and illegal fireworks were found.

Investigations are ongoing.

