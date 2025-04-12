Man in His 30s Arrested in Wexford Following Bomb Squad Response to Suspicious Device

A man in his 30s has been taken into custody and is being held at Wexford Garda Station after a suspect device prompted a large-scale emergency response at a residential estate in Wexford on Friday evening.

The incident unfolded at Wolfe Tone Villas in Wexford town shortly after 7 p.m., when armed members of the Defence Forces and Gardaí arrived on the scene. A section of the estate was cordoned off, and nearby houses were reportedly evacuated as a safety measure.

The operation, which lasted over three hours, saw the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit work to assess and neutralise the device.

In a statement, Gardaí said they were alerted to the presence of a suspicious item at a home in the estate at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

A security perimeter was established, and the Army EOD team was deployed to the location. The suspect device was examined and rendered safe. The cordon has now been lifted.

Gardaí also confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

