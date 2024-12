Gardaí have released a man they were questioning in connection with the death of a woman in Co Wexford.

They are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old, Paula Lawlor in Gorey.

A post mortem has been completed, however, the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Investigating Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station.

