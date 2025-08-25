Man Released Without Charge After €1.9m Drug Seizure in Co. Wexford

A man arrested in connection with the seizure of 1.9 million euro of Cocaine and Cannabis in Co. Wexford has been released without charge.

The drugs were discovered in a search of a premises on Saturday, 89kg of cannabis with an estimated value of 1.76 million Euro and 2kg of cocaine with an estimated value of 140 thousand Euro were found.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into the seizure of drugs worth over €3 million at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers discovered around 150 kilograms of suspected herbal cannabis during a routine search of a truck that had arrived by ferry from Bilbao, Spain.

A man in his 50s was arrested & is currently being held at a Garda station in the County

