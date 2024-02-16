Man remains in custody in Enniscorthy following assault in Drumgoold

A man is in Garda custody in Enniscorthy relation to an assault which took place on Wednesday in the Drumgoold area. The incident took place at 4pm and was witnessed by a number of passers by including children.

Gardaí arrested the man after he was identified by CCTV near the scene of the crime. The man suspected of the attack is due before a special sitting in the District Court either later today or tomorrow. Gardaí will ask for a remand in custody because of the seriousness of the charges.

The victim is suspected to undergo a series of operations over the next few weeks. He is said to have suffered a number of facial and head injuries during the incident.

