Man to appear at Gorey District court this evening in connection with major drugs haul.

A man in his 60s is due to appear at Gorey District court this evening at 6.45 charged in connection with a drug haul worth 10.6 million euro last week.

As part of Operation TARA Gardaí from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out a series of operations on Tuesday last.

A heavy goods vechicle was intercepted on the M9 in County Kilkenny as well as searches of two business premises and a residential property in Waterford.

152 kilograms of cocaine valued at €10.6 million was discovered in a sophisticated concealment in the truck.

The man was arrested in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group and taken to a Garda station for questioning.

