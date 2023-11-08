Man to appear before Gorey District Court charged with anti social behaviour incidents in Drumgoold

A 19 year old man will appear before Gorey District Court later today charged with anti social behaviour incidents in Drumgoold over the October bank holiday weekend.

The man who is from Drumgoold is the first individual arrested following incidents in the area. The teenager was arrested on Monday afternoon and was charged with public order offences. A 13 year old boy has also been questioned by Gardaí . He will be dealt with by the junior liaison service in relation to the smashing of a car window also in Drumgoold at the weekend.

Garda enquiries are still ongoing in relation to anti social behaviour incidents in Drumgoold over the past number of weekends. Further arrests are expected shortly.

