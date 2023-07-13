MARA – Official launch today at Rosslare Europort

The Government today officially launch the ‘Maritime Area Regulatory Authority’ MARA at Rosslare Europort.

Minister Darragh O’Brien, Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister Simon Coveney are in attendance.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the states plans for renewable offshore energy development.

The newly established authority will be responsible for regulating development and activity in Ireland’s maritime area and its role will include assessing applications for Maritime Area Consents (MACs), which are required before developers of offshore wind and other projects in the maritime area can make a planning application. It will also be responsible for granting licences for certain activities in the maritime area.

The establishment of MARA represents the beginning of phase two for Ireland’s all-of-government approach to renewable offshore energy and will determine how we develop this valuable resource.

MARA Launch Marks Major Milestone for Offshore Energy Development

New authority will regulate development and activity in Ireland’s maritime area including offshore energy projects

First Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) Proposal for Offshore Renewable Energy published, which will be located off the South Coast of Ireland

ORESS 2 consultation process launched for next phase of offshore renewable auctions

Seafood-ORE working group publishes summary engagement guide for seafood industry and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) interactions

Establishment of MARA paves way for National Industrial Strategy for Offshore Wind

Detailed map and notice of intention to designate a new Special Protection Area (SPA) to protect birdlife in North-West Irish Sea