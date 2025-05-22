Mayor Biddy Walsh Warns of “Future Crisis” If Housing Developments Lack Infrastructure

Mayor of Wexford, Catherine Biddy Walsh, has issued a strong call for more comprehensive planning around new housing developments, warning that building large estates without adequate infrastructure and community supports could “create a monster” for the future.

Speaking on Morning Mix, the Mayor stressed that while housing is urgently needed, it cannot come at the cost of long-term community wellbeing.

“Housing is vital—there’s no doubt about that,” she said. “But we need to think beyond just bricks and mortar. Without proper lighting, youth services, accessibility, and community infrastructure, we risk repeating mistakes made in other urban areas.”

She pointed to growing estates on the outskirts of Wexford town, such as Whiterock Hill and Mulgannon, where stretched resources and support services are already under pressure. Alongside her party colleague, Councillor Vicky Barron, the Mayor raised concerns that these new communities could face future challenges if proactive steps aren’t taken now.

She welcomed the Chief Executive’s commitment to review the development contribution scheme, which funds local infrastructure from developer fees—currently considered too low.

“It’s not about dampening progress,” she added. “It’s about ensuring that when we provide homes, we also build strong, supported communities.”

