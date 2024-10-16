Mayor of Wexford George Lawlor to open the 73rd Festival Opera

The Mayor of Wexford, George Lawlor, will officially open the 73rd Wexford Festival Opera.
Speaking to South East Radio News the Mayor said, ” As a proud son of Wexford and as someone who has enjoyed many a festival opening going back to times when I went with my father and mother to see the fireworks as a young child and then in turn brought my own children to see the fireworks on festival opening night, and remember the window displays and all the excitement that revolved around Wexford town. I am truly honored and delighted to be invited to open officially open Wexford festival opera on this coming Friday. It really is an honor that I am taking very very proudly and something that doesn’t come to everybody. So as a proud son of Wexford, I am really looking forward to it but I’m also deeply honored to be at to perform this opening.