McDonald’s campaign tackles litter in Wexford town

Crew members from McDonald’s Wexford restaurant recently undertook a litter clean-up at Min Ryan Park, Killeens and were joined by Wexford County Councillor Catherine Walsh. The event forms part of a McDonald’s campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides in towns and cities across Ireland.

The ’100 Parks in 100 Days’ campaign will see McDonald’s employees undertake 100 litter clean-ups in parks, beaches and nature areas across Ireland for 100 days from July until October.

Led by the 19 local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 96 restaurants in Ireland, the clean-up events will be supported by local councils, elected representatives, schools and volunteer groups.

John Byrne, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Wexford restaurant, commented: “Our new ‘100 Parks in 100 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s commitment to tackling litter across Ireland.

“We very much share the disappointment of local communities at seeing litter discarded carelessly in parks, on paths and by the sides of roads. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.

“Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. This is further enhanced through proactive partnerships with local community groups, to keep our areas clean and litter free by carrying out regular litter picks and clean-ups.”

