MEP McNamara Calls on Wexford County Council to use EU law to employ more people with disabilities 

Independent MEP for Ireland South Michael McNamara has called on Wexford County Council to take immediate action to develop procurement policies that fully implement Article 20 of the EU’s Public Procurement Directive, which allows for the reservation of public contracts for social enterprises that integrate people with disabilities into the workforce.

“Despite the clear opportunity offered by Article 20 to foster inclusion and build stronger, fairer local economies, not one Local Authority has integrated these provisions into their procurement practices. This inaction risks Ireland falling behind in its commitments to social inclusion, employment activation, and sustainable local development,” McNamara stated.

“Public procurement represents a powerful tool to drive positive social change, and by enacting Article 20, Wexford County Council could prioritise spending that strengthens communities and provides employment for marginalised groups in society. Last year, Ireland’s disability employment rate was the lowest in the EU at 32.6%, almost 20% below the EU average, and action must be taken as soon as possible to bridge this gap,” he added.

Article 20 permits contracting authorities to reserve the right to participate in tendering procedures exclusively for social enterprises whose main aim is the social and professional integration of those with disabilities or disadvantaged individuals, such as the long-term unemployed and other marginalised groups. This reservation ensures that public contracts can directly contribute to achieving broader societal goals beyond pure economic efficiency.

McNamara continued: “Wexford County Council needs to act now to develop clear, transparent policies to operationalise Article 20 locally, identifying social enterprises capable of delivering public services and works, while promoting awareness amongst local businesses and communities about opportunities under socially responsible public procurement.”

He concluded: “Communities across Ireland stand to benefit when public funds are spent with purpose. I am urging the Council to move from policy intent to policy action. Ireland has the opportunity to lead by example in putting procurement to work for social good, and Wexford County Council should be at the forefront of this action.”

Related