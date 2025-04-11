MEP visits Wexford with a focus on gender equality & domestic violence

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin MEP, is currently in Wexford for multiple engagements, with a strong focus on gender equality and domestic violence.

During her visit, she met with students at New Ross and discussed European Union programs like the Blue Flag Program, which educates young people on EU institutions.

Ms.Funchion, who serves on the European Parliament’s FEM Committee, is advocating for greater resources and better funding for women’s refuges and domestic violence prevention programs.

She is emphasising the importance of learning from local best practices and integrating these into European-level initiatives.

In a visit to South East radio the MEP touched on the issue of Irish unity, calling for a citizens’ assembly to include all voices, especially unionists, in the conversation about Ireland’s future.

