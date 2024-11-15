Mick Wallace Announces Candidacy for General Election

Former European MEP and Wexford Deputy, Mick Wallace, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming general election, running in the Wexford constituency.

In a revealing interview on South East Radio’s Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran, Wallace spoke candidly about his decision to return to the Irish political arena, despite facing a challenging electoral landscape and a deeply personal tragedy.

Wallace confirmed his candidacy after a period of intense deliberation, admitting that the decision was far from straightforward. “It’s been a difficult decision to make one way or the other,” he said. “I’ve been on both sides of this every day for the last month… it’s very hard to know what’s the best thing to do sometimes.”

The former MEP, known for his outspoken views, expressed a strong sense of duty to the people of Wexford. He emphasised his dissatisfaction with the political establishment and vowed to continue his fight for what he sees as neglected local and national issues. “I feel a responsibility… I’ve always tried to make the world a better place to live in for as many people as I can,” he stated, acknowledging that his approach has not always won him widespread support. “A lot of people disagree with how I do things, and that’s fair enough too… I fight mercilessly and relentlessly for making things better.”

An Uphill Battle in Wexford

Running in the Wexford constituency, Wallace admitted that his campaign faces significant challenges. With only a few days left to make his case, he acknowledged that established candidates hold a strong foothold in the area. “I think it’d be difficult to get elected, but that’s okay too,” he noted. “I’m putting myself at the mercy of the people of Wexford… if they don’t [like me], that’s fine too. And I respect that.”

Wallace’s campaign will focus heavily on issues he believes are mishandled by the current political system. He criticised what he called the “stranglehold” of established parties, and claimed that the political process is failing ordinary citizens. “We got our independence from the Brits about a hundred and three years ago, and we’ve been ruled by Fianna Fáil, or Fine Gael, or Labour every day since,” he said, stressing his dissatisfaction with party politics. “I don’t think the political process serves the people well.”

A Relentless Advocate for Local Issues

Highlighting persistent socio-economic challenges in his home county, Wallace pointed to Wexford’s status as one of the poorest regions in Ireland. “Wexford is the third poorest county in Ireland, and there’s a reason for that,” he stated, laying the blame on decision-makers in Dublin and Brussels. For Wallace, his potential return to the Dáil is about more than politics; it’s about advocacy for those he feels have been left behind. “I’m leaving the decision with the people of Wexford. It’s their say, not mine.”

He also reiterated his long-standing concerns about local governance, criticising the weakening of local government. “We don’t have local government,” he argued, calling for a stronger and more independent local authority. “There is no democracy without local government.”

A Personal Loss That Won’t Be Overlooked

While much of the interview focused on Wallace’s political ambitions, he did not shy away from addressing a recent personal tragedy—the loss of his son, Joseph. Clearly emotional, Wallace spoke of the impact it has had on his family. “I’m not the first person to lose a son,” he said somberly. “Those who have had that experience can understand what it’s like… It’s with you every day. Doesn’t go away.”

The loss, however, has not deterred him from his decision to re-enter the political fray, but it has clearly shaped his perspective. “You’ve got to keep going,” he remarked, underscoring his determination to persevere despite the grief.

A Final Campaign?

When asked if this could be his last campaign, Wallace remained philosophical, emphasising his willingness to accept whatever verdict the voters of Wexford deliver. “I just decided that it was important that I try, and I will live with the result with no problem,” he said, adding that he feels no regrets about his decision to run, regardless of the outcome.

Mick Wallace’s announcement adds another high-profile name to the list of candidates for the Wexford constituency, signaling what is sure to be a heated and closely watched contest in the weeks ahead. Whether his outspoken style will resonate with voters remains to be seen, but Wallace seems ready to face the challenge head-on, even if it means stepping back into the often contentious world of Irish politics once more.

