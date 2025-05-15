Mick Wallace Slams Global Inaction on Gaza & Defends Recent Iran Visit

Former Wexford MEP Mick Wallace has strongly criticized the international response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, accusing Western powers and institutions of complicity in what he describes as a genocide against the Palestinian people.

Speaking today on Morning Mix Mick Wallace praised UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her vocal stance on the situation but said other UN bodies and European leaders have done “practically nothing” to intervene. “We are watching a genocide on our phones,” Wallace said, blaming Western governments for supporting what he called a “Zionist, settler-colonial project” in Israel.

He also pointed to what he sees as Ireland’s failure to act decisively, citing continued trade with Israel and the ongoing use of Shannon Airport by the US military. “The Irish people know what’s happening is horrific, but our government does not represent them,” he said.

Wallace also addressed recent criticism from Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne, who labelled him a “hypocrite” for visiting Iran and accepting an award from officials linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Byrne accused Wallace of ignoring Iran’s human rights abuses, including the use of the death penalty and restrictions on women and minorities.

Wallace rejected the claims, calling Byrne’s comments “nonsense” and defending his visit as an opportunity to engage with academics and filmmakers at a cultural event. “I got an award for speaking the truth in the European Parliament and on social media,” Wallace said. “If you want to understand Iran, go there. Don’t believe the lies of Western imperialism.”

He reiterated calls for Ireland to take stronger action, including passing the Occupied Territories Bill and ending US military access to Shannon Airport. “We need a government that will stand up to US imperialism and act in the interest of humanity,” Wallace concluded.

