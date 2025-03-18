Midlands 103 to Acquire South East Radio

Midlands 103 has today announced an agreement to acquire South East Radio, one of Ireland’s most decorated and successful broadcasting services. The proposed transaction is subject to standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Midlands 103 is part of the Tindle Group, which also operates local media outlets in the UK and Channel Islands. The station is locally managed and has a weekly audience of 106,000 adults across counties Laois, Offaly, and Westmeath.

Midlands 103 Managing Director Will Faulkner emphasised the strong local roots of both stations.

“We have long admired South East Radio and are committed to preserving the local ethos that has made it a trusted voice in County Wexford for over 35 years. Radio is an innovative industry, and we believe the combined expertise of both teams will create an even stronger offering for listeners and commercial partners alike, while ensuring Midlands 103 and South East Radio retain their unique identities. This investment reflects our confidence in the future of audio, particularly locally sourced, quality content.”

South East Radio’s Managing Director, Eamonn Buttle, described today’s announcement as the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company,

“On behalf of my brother Norman and myself, I would like to express what an honour it has been to serve the media industry for over four decades. We have always sought to uphold the privilege of being the voice of County Wexford, and I am proud that the station’s programming and ethos have remained true to this mission for over 35 years. I wish the Tindle Group continued success and know that South East Radio is in safe hands with Midlands 103, as we share the same belief in supporting and promoting local issues. My deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff, loyal listeners and the business community for their tremendous support over the years. On a personal note I would like to thank my wife Mary and daughters Yvonne and Louise for their unconditional support 7 days a week over the many years”

