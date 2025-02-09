Minister Brown faces tough battle in housing

Wexford’s new housing Minister James Brown and the coalition Government are facing pressure on the housing crisis with reports of cracks beginning to show.

Property developers were called to the Department of Finance in recent weeks for crisis talks regarding the drop in housing completions last year.

Just over 30 thousand homes were build in 2024 – significantly lower than the nearly 40 thousand the government had promised.

Killian Woods of the Business Post says the government has been trying to get to the bottom of how they got their estimates so wrong:

