Minister Browne Announces €3 Million in Funding to Help Local Councils Update Voter Register

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Wexford TD James Browne, has announced that €3 million will be made available in 2025 to help local councils improve and update the electoral register.

Each local authority will get two extra staff members to focus on cleaning up and correcting voter data. This comes as part of Ireland’s move to a new national voter registration system, set to go live by the end of 2026.

This funding builds on the €1.7 million already given to councils this year, continuing the work started in 2023 and 2024.

The changes follow the Electoral Reform Act 2022, which made it easier for people to register to vote. This includes:

Rolling voter registration (you can register anytime)

Online applications using MyGovID

So far, more than 880,000 people have used the new system to register online.

Minister Browne said over 20% of entries on the voter register have already been updated since October 2022. But more work is needed to make sure the register is fully accurate.

He thanked local council staff for their hard work in managing voter registration during busy election periods.

The Minister also said the new system will:

Help remove deceased voters from the register

Prevent duplicate entries

Make moving between council areas easier

Be safer and more efficient

With a Presidential election expected later this year, Minister Browne is urging everyone to check their details at checktheregister.ie.

