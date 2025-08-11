Minister Browne Highlights Importance of Supporting Wexford Food Producers at Fleadh Artisan Food Hall Launch

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, officially launched the Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall as a flagship event of the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann at the Wexford Presbyterian Church on Anne Street.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Browne emphasised the vital role of Wexford’s food producers in driving the local economy and praised the collaborative efforts that have helped build the sector. He acknowledged the strong support from Wexford County Council and the Wexford Local Enterprise Office (LEO), and congratulated the Wexford Food Producers Network for hosting what he described as “a wonderful showcase of Wexford’s finest artisan food” to both local visitors and international guests attending the Fleadh.

Highlighting the achievements of Wexford’s food sector, Minister Browne also commended producers for their remarkable success at the 2024 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards, where Wexford brought home an impressive 32 awards.

Guest speakers at the event included Cllr Joe Sullivan, An Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Lara McCann of FBD Insurance, and Chairperson of the Wexford Food Producers Network, Paul Kehoe.

In his remarks, Paul Kehoe thanked the local authority and enterprise partners, including Chief Executive Eddie Taaffe, Director of Services Elizabeth Hore, and Head of Enterprise Breege Cosgrave, for their continued support. He also extended gratitude to Reverend David Curran and Graham Patterson of Wexford Presbyterian Church for facilitating the use of the historic building, which has since become a vibrant space for community events.

Kehoe acknowledged the many Wexford-based companies and service providers who made the event possible, including Sean O’Keeffe (Kavanagh Engineering), An Garda Síochána Wexford, Media365, Ensor O’Connor Solicitors, David Martin Health & Safety, South East Cleaning, Wexford Garden Services, Trudies Kitchen, Anne Deacon Food Safety, Arrow, Smartek Audio Visual, Think Print, and Paul Cully and the team at The Old Granary.

