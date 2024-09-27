Minister Browne launches 2024 awareness campaign to target misuse of illegal fireworks

Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne TD today launched a nationwide awareness raising campaign to warn against the serious danger posed by illegal fireworks and the strict penalties for their misuse.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with An Garda Síochána, Foróige, the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Dublin Fire Brigade at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

The Department of Justice plays a significant role through its annual Fireworks Awareness Raising Campaign in informing the public about the risk from illegal fireworks, their harmful effects on many in our communities, and the rules surrounding their use.

This year’s campaign will continue to emphasise the physical danger and emotional distress caused by illegal fireworks in our communities and will emphasise the serious penalties that can be imposed, with fines of up to €10,000 and 5 years’ imprisonment applying for having fireworks in your possession with intent to sell or supply, or if convicted or throwing an ignited firework at a person or property.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Browne said:

“While Halloween can and should be an enjoyable, exciting time for children, teenagers and their families, we all know the misery that fireworks and bangers can cause the elderly and the vulnerable.

“Young people are also particularly affected by anti-social behaviour at Halloween and are often targeted by people their own age using bangers and fireworks to injure and intimidate. This campaign – and the penalties people face for misusing fireworks – show how seriously we take this kind of behaviour.

“Fireworks have a terrible impact on Guide and Assistance Dogs, family pets, animals and livestock, given their heightened senses of hearing and smell. This is without even considering the serious physical and often life-changing danger posed by illegal fireworks to not only those who use them, but also innocent bystanders.”

Minister Browne today welcomed the campaign’s collaboration with the ISPCA, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Foróige, Dublin Fire Brigade, and An Garda Síochána.

In addition to the awareness raising work in the run up to Halloween, additional efforts are made by An Garda Síochána to combat the illegal importation, sale and use of fireworks, which is known as Operation Tombola.

Operation Tombola combats the importation, sale and distribution of illegal fireworks, through intelligence led operations, visits to local car boot sales, searches and seizures of fireworks, as well as focusing on preventing associated public disorder and anti-social behaviour through the incremental deployment of resources.

Speaking at the launch, Inspector Ciaran Nunan, Garda National Community Engagement Bureau said:

“An Garda Síochána target the supply of illegal or unlicensed fireworks under ‘Operation Tombola.’ Those that attempt to profit from the sale of illegal fireworks by putting them into the hands of those that are not licensed to safely use them are proactively targeted by Gardaí nationwide – the fireworks are seized so as to prevent anti-social behaviour and dangerous incidents including possible injury and we will prosecute those responsible.

“Young people especially need to be fully aware that it is a criminal offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property. Throughout this next month, Community Policing Gardaí will be visiting schools to speak with children about the dangers and criminal offences associated with fireworks.

“We are appealing to parents and guardians, particularly those with young children, to be aware of the serious danger of fireworks and the nuisance they cause to communities.

“If you have information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks, please contact your local Garda Station or speak with us on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

Chief Fire Officer of Dublin Fire Brigade Dennis Keeley spoke about the major harmful impact the use of fireworks has not just on people’s quality of life, but on the environment. He said:

“Each year, the misuse of fireworks causes life-changing injuries, and leaves tremendous hardship and devastation in its wake. Fireworks cause extensive air pollution in a short amount of time, leaving metal particles, dangerous toxins, harmful chemicals and smoke in the air for hours and days.

“By increasing awareness Dublin Fire Brigade hope to reduce the number of injuries and incidents associated with the misuse of fireworks. The tragedy is that we are likely to see more injuries associated with the misuse of fireworks and these are so preventable.”

The awareness campaign is aimed at the general public, with a particular focus on the younger generation and their parents, as these groups are most likely to engage in the use of illegal fireworks.

This year, the Department of Justice engaged with Foróige, one of Ireland’s leading youth organisations, to carry out nationwide focus groups on attitudes to fireworks among young people and their parents.

The unique insights provided by the research will help promote harm reduction and reduced use among the younger audience.

John Fitzgerald, Foróige area manager for Dublin City said:

“We know from our work with young people around the country that fireworks can mean very different things to different people. They can be exciting, inspiring and also very dangerous and harmful – depending on who you speak with.

“We were delighted to be part of this campaign and to get the opportunity to sit down with Foróige young people around the country and listen to their experiences and insights on firework use, which helped craft this campaign.

“We look forward to seeing the finished products of the ads on media platforms nationally and are hopeful that they can influence positive decision-making and ensure that young people, parents and communities are safer this Halloween.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Tim O’Mahony also highlighted how Halloween can be a frightening and dangerous time for Guide and Assistance Dogs and their owners. Mr O’Mahony said:

“Halloween can be a very nervous and unsettling time for the owners of Guide and Assistance Dogs. Whilst our dogs are highly trained to cope with a level of stress, the anxiety caused by fireworks is beyond what can be expected of any dog to cope with.

“Every year, our clients report concerns weeks in advance of 31 October resulting in them needing to take measures to protect the dog as much as possible, for example not being out after dark, and in essence altering their normal, daily routine.

“Our trainers often have to work with a dog to try to reverse the effects of fireworks and, in some cases, despite every effort the dog is far too traumatised and has to be withdrawn. The owner is then faced with a lengthy life-changing impact of their independence and mobility being severely curtailed whilst they re-join the waiting list to be matched with a suitable dog.”

This was echoed by Cyril Sullivan, chief executive of the ISPCA. He said:

“Every year animals are traumatised by the noise of illegal fireworks causing them extreme fear and upset. The ISPCA is urging the public to consider the distress and the dangers that fireworks cause, not just to our pets but the impact it has on our wildlife, and livestock in our communities.

“Some animals show severe signs of anxiety, and it is important that pet owners ensure their furry friends feel safe and secure, so follow our website tips and advice on how to best support your pet and keep all animals safe this Halloween”.

Minister Browne has also urged anyone tempted to use fireworks this Halloween to consider the consequences their actions may have on themselves and the wider community.

Minister Browne continued:

“We hear far too often of casualties caused by fireworks, and most of those incidents involve young people who have suffered eye injuries or severe burns. These are injuries which can scar for life, and this is something parents should think about before they buy fireworks or give them to their children.

“Reckless behaviour around fireworks also places our emergency services under enormous pressure at this time of year, which puts everybody at risk.

“So we would ask people to think hard before they use and misuse fireworks. We are asking people to consider those who are indirectly impacted by their actions over this Halloween period, what might be considered harmless fun for some, is terrifying for others.

“And we would ask parents not to buy fireworks for their own use or for their children and instead take their children along to legal and professional fireworks displays organised in their local area, which provide a safe and fun environment for everyone.”

