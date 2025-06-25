Minister Browne Welcomes €7 Million Biodiversity Fund for Arable Farmland

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Wexford TD James Browne, has welcomed a new €7 million funding initiative aimed at enhancing biodiversity in arable farmland across Ireland’s southern coast.

The funding call, jointly launched by the Department of Agriculture and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, invites proposals under the European Innovation Partnership (EIP) as part of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan.

The selected project will focus on improving habitats for key species, including the Hen Harrier, Skylark, Yellowhammer, and Kestrel, while also supporting pollinators, soil health, and water quality.

“This is a vital opportunity for South Wexford’s farming community to actively support and protect our rich natural heritage,” Minister Browne said. “Wexford is internationally recognised for its birdlife, and this funding will help preserve that legacy.”

One successful project will be chosen and funded over a four-year period, running from September 2025 to December 2029.

Applications are now open, and further details can be found through the Department of Agriculture or the National Parks and Wildlife Service websites.

Related