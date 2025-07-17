Minister Commits to Urgent Safety Upgrades on Deadly N25 Road

A major breakthrough has been secured in the long-running campaign to improve safety on the N25 between Glenmore and Waterford, as Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has now committed to progressing both long-term upgrades and immediate safety measures on the notoriously dangerous route.

A strong delegation from the N25 Safety Committee, backed by local councillors and TDs, met the Minister this week at Leinster House. The group, led by chairperson Bernie Mulally, brought stark statistics to the table: while the N25 stretches 118 kilometres from Wexford to Cork, 12 of the 84 road deaths in the past two decades occurred on just a 6.2 km stretch between Glenmore and the Rhu Glenn, making it one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland.

Crucially, Minister O’Brien committed to progressing Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the proposed dual carriageway project, which has been stalled at Phase 2 for over a decade due to lack of funding.

The dual carriageway will ultimately provide a divided, safer route—but Mulally emphasized the need for immediate interim works, including improved visibility, traffic calming, and safer junctions.

The Minister has now formally allocated funding for urgent safety upgrades, a move welcomed by campaigners who have long warned that lives would continue to be lost without intervention.

Bernie Mulally spoke to South East Radio News about this crucial investment and what it will mean to residents, businesses and commuters

