Minister for Higher Education James Lawless welcomes SETU progress but cautions plans remain in early stages

Wexford County Council’s Chief Executive Eddie Taaffe says a major hurdle has been cleared this week in progressing the new South East Technological University campus.

It follows the High Court’s dismissal of a legal challenge against the Council’s compulsory purchase of land for the site.

Minister for Higher Education James Lawless has confirmed that plans for developing the SETU campus on the outskirts of Wexford Town are still underway.While progress continues, the Minister emphasized that nothing has been finalized yet, and all details remain subject to change.The project is seen as a key step in enhancing higher education access in the region, though the timeline and specifics are yet to be determined.

Speaking on Morning Mix earlier, the Minister said a lot still needs to be done. Meanwhile Wexford Labour TD George Lawlor says the response given by Minister Lawless this morning was most disappointing.

