Minister James Browne to Push for 24/7 Mental Health Services in Wexford

Minister for Housing, Wexford TD James Browne has voiced strong support for a proposal brought forward by Independent Councillor John Dwyer, calling for a 24/7 mental health support service in Wexford.

This comes in response to controversial remarks made by HSE Chief Executive Bernard Gloster, who claimed that a full-time acute mental health unit in Wexford would not be “sustainable.”

Speaking on Morning Mix, Minister Browne expressed deep disappointment at the comments, clarifying that Wexford is only seeking a modest 10-bed unit to meet urgent local needs, not a large-scale facility.

Councillor Dwyer’s motion also calls for a round-the-clock professional counselling service to be integrated with Wexford General Hospital’s A&E, to provide immediate support for those in crisis.

The Minister endorsed this approach and pointed to the success of Limerick’s CAST program, where Gardaí and psychiatric professionals jointly respond to acute mental health emergencies. He sees this as a model that could be expanded nationwide.

The Minister confirmed he will seek a meeting with Mr. Gloster and raise the issue with Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler.

He also committed to bringing John Dwyer’s motion to their attention, stressing that preventative, community-based care is essential in tackling mental health crises effectively.

“Any good idea — no matter where it comes from — deserves serious consideration,” he said.

