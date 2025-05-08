Minister Neale Richmond launches event programme for Africa Day 2025

Africa Day Wexford will take place on the 25th of May

The Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, has launched the nationwide programme of events for Africa Day 2025. This year’s Africa Day Wexford is taking place on 25th of May at FDYS Coolcotts Youth Project Ferndale Park, Townparks, Wexford.

As part of Africa Day Wexford, the following are planned:

African Music

African Cuisine

Live music and dance performances

Games

Africa Day is the annual worldwide celebration of the people, cultures, and potential of the African continent. This year, all 31 Local Authorities across Ireland will host various cultural, artistic, and family-friendly events. These will include contemporary African Irish culture, as well as family fun days, fashion, art, film, music, dance, and food events, which will take place in towns and cities across Ireland.

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, said:

“I am honoured to help launch this fantastic event that celebrates the rich cultures of the African continent. Ireland has growing trade, political and cultural links across the continent of Africa. There is also a large Irish African community, who are making significant contributions to our society and economy in towns and villages throughout Ireland.

“This day is an opportunity to promote those links and learn more about African cultures. I am delighted that local authorities across Ireland will be taking part in Africa Day 2025 and look forward to vibrant celebrations nationwide.”

Minister Richmond was joined at the launch by representatives of the African diaspora community in Ireland, including dancer Lapree Lala, designer Florence Olufemi-Ojo, Presenter of the popular Black and Irish Podcast Leon Diop, and Michael Chanda from the Discovery Gospel Choir at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

