Minister of State James Browne gives his reaction in the aftermath of the fire

Minister for State at the Department of Justice, James Browne, has given his response to South East Radio after yesterdays devastating fire at Wexford General Hospital.

Mr Browne said the situation was very worrysome and that the damage is serious.

The Minister gave his immense gratitude and thanks to the Fire brigade, the management and staff in the hospital and the patients & their families. He added that the quick thinking and response from our Emergency Services and the huge personal risks and phenomenal bravery shown by them to get the situation under control as quicky as possible has no doubt saved lives.

Mr Browne first became aware of the fire through a post on twitter as he was walking into the Dail and he immediately updated his colleagues on the situation.

Minister Browne has given his 100 % committment to working on getting the hospital rebuilt and back up and running fully functional following assessments of the site.

Speaking about the 96 bed extension he said it was approved, it’s in the capital plan and detailed design is just about completed and that this much anticipated unit will be given as much priority as the rebuild.