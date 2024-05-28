Minister of State James Browne TD performs official opening of Craanford Community Shop and Digital Hub

Minister James Browne and Cathaoirleach of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Pip Breen officially opened the Craanford Community Shop and Digital Hub. Located in the Parish Hall, the project was delivered with funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme from the Department of Rural and Community Development and additional funding from the Economic Development Section of Wexford County Council.

District Manager Philip Knight noted that Craanford had been without a village shop for a while, and this meant people travelling to Gorey or Camolin just to pick up a few essentials. The running of the shop “Siopa Beag” has been taken on by Eimear Whitty who stocks a wide range of local produce and store cupboard essentials as well as serving fresh coffee and teas.

The Digital Hub is a peaceful office space with generous sized desks, fast broadband, printing, tea and coffee making facilities and even an isolation pod to take any private phone calls or video conferences. Space at the Digital Hub can be booked through the Parish Hall Manager Liz Kavanagh.

Formally opening the Shop and Digital Hub Minister James Browne thanked Minister Heather Humprey’s for her continued support of community projects noting that she “had been a good friend to Co. Wexford.” The Minister praised the local community for embracing the project and wished them well before formally declaring the Shop and Digital Hub open.

Related