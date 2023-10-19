Minister visits Enniscorthy school

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, visited Enniscorthy for the official opening of the new refurbished and extended St. Aidans Parish School.

St. Aidans is the largest primary school outside of Dublin, with 870 students currently enrolled there. Principal Frank Murphy made a speech to welcome the Minister and said that despite the new extension, the school is “bursting at the seams”. He went on to say that they are in talks to gain further funding for expansion at the school.

Deputy Principal, Carmen Yeates, outlined that the new extension has provided new classrooms, toilets and SEN rooms for “our gorgeous children”. She stated: “this is something that we didn’t have before, but some classes are still quite crowded so we will need further extensions”.

Former pupil, Michelle O’Neill, presented artwork to the Minister and to the past principal Peter Creedon who gave an emotional tribute to the whole school community.

Minister Norma Foley presented students at the school with the Cineáltas flag to represent kindness in the school community.

Past pupils of the school including Independent Councillor Jackser Owens, Johnny Mythen TD and Paul Keogh TD were present at the opening ceremony.

