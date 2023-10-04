Ministers agree a further 7-day extension to the slurry spreading period in Wexford

Darragh O’Brien T.D, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in consultation with Charlie McConalogue T.D, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has agreed to further extend the slurry spreading period by 7 days.

In a statement from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine it states:

Based on the evidence which has been assessed against the published criteria, the closed period will now commence on the 15th of October 2023.

Announcing the decision, Minister McConalogue stated: “I recognise that unseasonable weather conditions experienced this summer and during September, have impacted trafficability and provided limited opportunities for slurry applications by farmers and contractors. I am conscious that last week’s significant rainfall diminished the opportunity to avail of the limited extension already announced. It is important to recognise also that the published criteria do not provide for a prolonged extension period. The decision today to provide an additional week is justified and will facilitate prudent application by farmers.”

Minister McConalogue also stated: “Given the need to deliver on our commitments to improving water quality, it is fundamental that slurry is applied under the right conditions and at the right time of year. It is critical that farm practices deliver on water quality. As part of this, nutrient application must align with crop uptake”.

This decision has been made in accordance with the provisions set out in Article 19 (1) of SI No. 113 of 2022 (as amended).

Farmers are reminded to observe the Buffer Zones that apply at this time of the year. In addition, farmers should also be aware that there is no provision in the Regulations (SI No 113 of 2022, as amended) to extend the slurry spreading period beyond the 14th of October.

