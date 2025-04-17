Minor Football Squad named

Wexford Minor Footballers will be back in in championship action on Thursday evening, when they take on Carlow in Samaritans St. Patrick’s Park at 7.30 p.m.

A win will put them through to a preliminary quarter-final, while any other result will mean they exit the Leinster Championship and go straight to the Tier 3 All-Ireland Championship instead.

Tickets must be bought online in advance & U16s go free when accompanied by an adult, with no ticket required.

Manager Eoin Doyle has named the following squad: