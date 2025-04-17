Back to Sport

Minor Football Squad named

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Wexford Minor Footballers will be back in in championship action on Thursday evening, when they take on Carlow in Samaritans St. Patrick’s Park at 7.30 p.m.

A win will put them through to a preliminary quarter-final, while any other result will mean they exit the Leinster Championship and go straight to the Tier 3 All-Ireland Championship instead.

Tickets must be bought online in advance & U16s go free when accompanied by an adult, with no ticket required.

Manager Eoin Doyle has named the following squad:

