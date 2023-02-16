Missing Person Appeal – Jim Bob McDonagh, 16 years, Wexford Town – 12th February 2023

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh who is missing from his home in Wexford Town. He was last seen on Thomas Street at 6pm on Sunday evening, 12th February 2023.



Jim Bob is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black McKenzie zip-up top.



Anyone with information on Jim Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



Related