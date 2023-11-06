Missing person: John Roche, Clonard, Co. Wexford

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30 year old John Roche who has been reported missing from his home in Clonard, Co. Wexford since Sunday, 5th November 2023.

John is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height and of a stocky build with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing dark blue jeans with a white belt, a black t-shirt, black runners and a long green jacket with fur on the collar

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

