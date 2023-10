Gardaí have issued a missing person’s appeal for a 17 year old in Wexford town. Jim Bob McDonagh was last seen early in the afternoon of Sunday 15th October in Wexford town.

Jim Bob is 5 foot 10 inches with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was least seen wearing black shorts and a white T shirt.

Anyone with information on Jim Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

