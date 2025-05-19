Mixed Weekend for Wexford GAA with One Win, One Draw and One Defeat

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Wexford GAA, with a win, a draw, and a defeat across three key fixtures.

The highlight came on Saturday evening as the senior hurlers secured a 2-17 to 1-17 victory over Offaly at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Despite the win, other results in the group mean Wexford can no longer advance in this year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, regardless of the outcome of their final match against Kilkenny next Sunday.

On the football front, Wexford’s senior footballers played out a dramatic 1-19 to 2-16 draw with Carlow in their Tailteann Cup clash at Netwatch Cullen Park. The result all but confirms Wexford’s place in the knock-out stages, although final group placings will be determined following their last group game against Fermanagh, scheduled for the weekend of May 31–June 1 at a neutral venue. Fixture details are expected in the coming days.

The minor hurlers suffered a 2-20 to 0-19 defeat to Galway in the Leinster semi-final on Sunday. However, they remain in the All-Ireland Championship and will face one of the losing Munster semi-finalists in a preliminary quarter-final.

Senior Hurling: Wexford v Kilkenny – Final Group Game

While progression is no longer possible in the senior hurling championship, Wexford GAA hopes for strong home support for the team’s final match of the campaign against Kilkenny, taking place this Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Tickets are available online and at participating SuperValu and Centra stores. As per GAA regulations, tickets are required for all attendees, including U16s.

Live updates from the match will be available on X (formerly Twitter) in association with ESET, and live commentary will be provided hereby on South East Radio