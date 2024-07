There’s been a rise in Measles cases in Ireland, the UK and Europe which has led the HSE to open MMR Vaccination Catch up Clinics across the Region

The clinics are targeting 5 year olds to 46 year olds

The MMR vaccine is considered the only protection against Measles which is a highly infectious disease that may cause serious complications

Nurse with the Regional vaccination programmes Patrica McQuillian gave details of the clinics in Wexford:

