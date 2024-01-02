Modest falls in house prices expected in Wexford in 2024

A new report has found counties in the west of the country saw the highest rises in house prices last year.

The latest figures from Daft.ie shows the typical asking price nationally was just over €320,000 during the last three months of 2023.

While Limerick and Waterford saw the largest price hikes in 2023 at 9% and 6%, Wexfords rise was down at 0.3%.

Author of the report and economist at Trinity College Dublin, Ronan Lyons, looked ahead to 2024 when speaking to South East Radio News:

“Overall countrywide 2023 saw prices increase but at a slower rate than 2022. If you zoom in to Wexford prices were largely stable. They had risen in the middle of the year but feel back in the last couple of months of the year.

Wexford in total, a three bed semi-d would be about €200,000 which is about 3% higher than a year ago. If you look at two and four bed figures they haven’t really increased at all.

In 2024 supply is still very tight in Wexford, it hasn’t recovered since covid. I would be surprised if there were big increases in the first few months of the year, if anything we might see modest falls over the next six months.”

