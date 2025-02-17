More bus routes to benefit Wexford commuters

Wexford people are set to benefit from changes to bus timetables to Dublin.

Expressway has revealed an upgraded timetable for its Route 2 service, connecting Wexford and Dublin, which will take effect on March 2nd, 2025.

North Wexford/South Wicklow TD, Malcolm Byrne, has welcomed the news which should particularly benefit those travelling to St Vincent’s hospital.

“This is fantastic news, and something I have advocated for over a long period,” said Byrne. “The improved schedule will make commuting between Wexford and Dublin more convenient, especially for those traveling to St Vincent’s Hospital, as the new stop will be served on all Route 2 services.”

There will now be 102 weekly services in each direction between Wexford & Dublin & Dublin Airport. St Vincent’s hospital will be served on all Route 2 trips.

