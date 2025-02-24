More collaborations between Revenue & Gardai in Wexford in the future

A joint checkpoint operation took place between An Garda Síochána Enniscorthy and Revenue in the Enniscorthy area last week, on February 17th

During the operation, several cars were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for offences such as driving without insurance.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for road traffic violations, and Revenue detected vehicles using green diesel.

The operation was deemed very successful, and residents can expect to see more joint operations between An Garda Síochána and Revenue in Wexford.

