More contraband seized in Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers have seized drugs and contraband worth over €660,000 in the last week.

Officers, along with detector dogs Milo, Enzo, Sam and Ciara made the discoveries in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare Europort.

Over 20 kilos of cannabis, almost 60 kilos of edibles and various other drugs, worth almost €500,000 together, were found in parcels in two locations.

244 items identified as counterfeit goods, including football shirts, were seized as they infringed on copyright laws.

In addition, almost 640 litres of alcohol worth over €8,000, and 36 weapons were also held.

Related